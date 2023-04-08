From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Prof Onje Gye-Wado, was, in the early hours of Friday, kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his home in Gwagi village, Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was confirmed by the Nasarawa State Police Command, which said it was intensifying a search for the abducted professor.

In a statement issued on Friday by police spokesperson in the state, Ramhan Nancel, the police said the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba assured the public, especially the victim’s family, that efforts were being made to ensure his safe rescue.

The police said the incident occurred at about 12:30 am when the hoodlums broke into the home of the victim and abducted him.

“The police operatives attached to Wamba Division immediately responded to the situation, but the kidnappers had already fled with the victim before their arrival,” the statement added. It said the police commissioner, Maiyaki Baba, had deployed additional police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search and rescue operation. “The aim is to rescue the hostage safely and arrest the perpetrators of the act,” added the statement.

Meanwhile a family source confirmed to Saturday Sun that it was the third time the kidnappers had attempted to kidnap the professor, with the first two attempts being unsuccessful. It was gathered that one of the professor’s cousins was gunned down before the professor was abducted. It was learnt that the kidnappers called his family around 4am and threatened to kill him. The source said no ransom was demanded by the kidnappers.

Professor Onje Gye-Wado served as the deputy governor to former governor, Abdullahi Adamu, the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), between 1999 and 2003.