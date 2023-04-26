From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An elder statesman and one time Minister of Labour and Productivity during the Obasanjo administration, Musa Gwadabe, is dead.

Aged 86, Gwadebe died on Wednesday in Kano after a protracted illness. He is survived by 12 children, grand -children and several other relatives.

A family source, who confirmed his death, said that his funeral prayers would be held at about 2.00 pm at his residence on Maiduguri Road, in Kano.

Until his death, the one -time Secretary to the Kano State Government under the Sabo- Barkin Zuwo’s administration, was a leading chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the former minister.

A statement signed from the office of the President-elect and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz said the President -elect described the passage of the elder statesman as sorrowful and irreplaceable.

Tinubu described the deceased as a committed party man, who did a lot to advance the fortunes of the party while recalling that he played a vital role in the transmutation of the party from AC to ACN and in the formation of the APC in 2013.