From Desmond Mgboh Kano

A former Minister of Internal Affairs and Commerce and leading politician in Jigawa State, Bello Maitama Yusuf has passed away. He was 76.

A family source told journalists that the deceased, who had been ill for some time noe, died in the early hours of Friday in an undisclosed hospital in Kano

The deceased, who represented Jigawa South West constituency in the upper house between April 1999 and April 2003 will be buried in the Kano later today.

In the meantime, the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has extended his deepest condolences to family, friends, and associates of the Late Bello Maitama (Sardaunan Dutse)

A statement from his office held that the deceased left an indelible mark on the lives of many through his dedicated service and firm commitment to the betterment of the society.

“His passing represents a significant loss not only to his family, but also to Jigawa State and Nigeria” he attested

Governor Namadi stated further that , “Bello Maitama’s passing is a profound loss for our state. We will remember him with great respect and admiration for the remarkable person he was—a dedicated religious scholar, politician, and philanthropist all rolled up in one. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”