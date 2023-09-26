By Emma Jemegah

Former Lobi Stars coach Justin Tenger is dead. He was aged 75.

Coach Tenger was confirmed death at the Federal Medical Center, Keffi, Nasarawa State yesterday after a protracted illness.

A two-man delegation of the Benue Sports Stakeholders just last Saturday visited the now late coach Tenger at FMC, Keffi

The delegation made up of coaches Andrew Iornongo and Emma Orsar donated the sum of N100,000 to Tenger on behalf of the stakeholders as a token of moral and financial support.

The leader of delegation, coach Iornongo conveyed the sympathy and well-wishes of the members to the former Sir Akpoo System, BCC Lions, Lobi Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Kwara United coach and wished him quick recovery.

Responding on behalf of his father, Timothy Tersoo Tenger, appreciated the financial assistance and said with prayers from loved ones like the Benue State Sports Stakeholders, his father will pull through the present health challenge.