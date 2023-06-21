From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, Wednesday handed over the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian police force to the newly appointed acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

At a handing and taking over ceremony held at the police force headquarters in Abuja, the former IGP, while noting that he added value to policing in Nigeria, said he was happy that he is leaving the police better than he met it.

He said thar former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration set out to positively change the policing narrative of the country by laying out a well-articulated vision and mission objectives.

In his valedictory speech at the occasion, Baba, said “As I exit the leadership of the Force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it. I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria. I hold the firm conviction that steady progress has been made in all the components of my promise to change policing narratives and in our journey to restore the dwindling police primacy within the internal security architecture of the country. We might not be there yet, but certainly the pathways have been clearly defined, firm foundation built, and giant strides taken for the new Force leadership to leverage on in his quest for a better Police Force.

He said “For coming this far with me in my leadership journey,I wish to put on record my sincere appreciation to the entire Nigeria Police Family for demonstrating a sense of loyalty, sacrifice, and duty orientation which have combined to aid me in attaining most of the set leadership visions and targets. I also specially thank members of the Force Management Team for being strategic partners all through my leadership journey.

“I also thank President Muhammadu Buhari and President Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve our beloved nation as Inspector General of Police and for the choice of Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun, a thorough-bred,vastly experienced, and refined officer as my successor. I am convinced that with your continued support and God’s divine favour, Acting IGP Egbetokun will excel in his leadership as he has all it takes

professionally, intellectually and in strength of character to so do.I call on you all to please rally round and support him in this Mission.

“On behalf of my family, I heartily extend my sincere congratulations to Acting IGP Egbetokun for his deserved appointment.

Continuing, the former IGP, said “in the course of my leadership, I must have undoubtedly taken some firm decisions some of which must have added value to policing, while others must have hurt the interests of some individual officers and indeed, some citizens of diverse status. One thing is clear. All the decisions I took were taken in good faith and in sincere consideration of the overriding interests of the Force. However, for those that felt hurt by any component of my decisions, actions, or inactions, as a true Muslim,I apologise unreservedly and seek your kind understanding and genuine forgiveness. To err, it is said, is human and to forgive is divine. I trust that you all shall forgive my leadership inadequacies as I also expect that the intent of my actions and my leadership strides will also be acknowledged as legacies worth appreciating.