From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former Attorney-General of the and Minister of Justice and Judge of the International Court of Justice, Abdul-Jabbar Adesumbo Bola Ajibola, is dead.

The jurist was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday at a Lagos hospital where he was rushed from his Obasanjo Hilltop home in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ajibola who was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985, died at 89.

He was also one of five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He serves as the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2002.

A devout Muslim and renowned propagator of Islam, Ajibola founded the Crescent University, Abeokuta and an Islamic organisation, Islamic Movement for Africa, IMA.