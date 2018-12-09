Anita Osilim

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday urged voters in Epe Division to vote enmasse for the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) across board to ensure the continuation of the good works of the party both in the state and in the country at large.

Governor Ambode, who spoke during a meeting with leaders of APC in the division which was called at his instance and held at Jubilee Chalet in Epe, said it was time for the people to put the events of the past behind them and unite for the party’s victory.

Addressing the gathering which was well attended by all APC leaders in the division, Governor Ambode said it had become imperative for him to meet the stakeholders to let them know that all

members must submit to the decision of the party.

He said: “All of us are brothers and sisters because this is a close-knit community. It is now time for us to work together for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and election of Mr. Sanwo-Olu because Epe cannot be left behind.

“I know that in view of what happened, some people are still aggrieved but what I want you to know is that there is no way PDP will work for the development of our division like APC. We are also all aware that for the past sixteen years of PDP, they did not do anything in Epe division and it is only the APC that for the country.

“I want to assure you that Epe will benefit more if we vote for APC. All my achievements in the last three and a half years will be improved upon if Sanwo-Olu wins. So I want to urge you all to come out and vote for APC because that is how we can secure the future of our children and this division.

Also speaking at the meeting, Deputy Governorship candidate of APC in the State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, thanked Governor Ambode and all the leaders in the division, saying the Governor displayed unusual maturity and character which eloquently confirmed that he is a man with large heart.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Hamzat, Senator representing Lagos East at the upper legislative chamber, Gbenga Ashafa; member of House of Representatives representing Epe, Hon Wale Raji; Chief Lanre Razaq, former Speakers – Adeyemi Ikuforiji and Jokotola Pelumi; Alhaji Akanni Seriki Bamu, among others.