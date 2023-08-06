Renowned educator and former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Alhaji Shukrullah Babatunde Selem (a.ka. Bob Selem) will celebrate his 90th birthday today in Lagos.

According to a press release jointly signed by his daughter, Alhaja Morenike Umar Selem and President, Ansar-Ud-Deen High School Old Students’ Assocaition (AHOSA), Barr. Tunji Sherif, the celebration of this committed educator who touched many lives during his illustrious career will hold in Lagos. Time is 10am.

Born at Ita Akanni in Lagos on the 6th of August 1933 into an Ahmadiya family, his father was late Alfa Muhammed Olatunji Selem, an Ahmadiya cleric. His mother was Late Alhaja Ayisat Agbeke Titilola, daughter of the late Buraimo Aduloju Baruwa Louis of Brazilian Quarters of Lagos.

He studied at STM Ahmadiya High School Olushi, Lagos, for his secondary school education. He attended Government Teachers Training College, Ibadan, from 1955 to 1956 before proceeding to University College, Ibadan, from 1959 to 1962 to obtain a degree in Economics.

He further studied in England in 1968 for a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) at the University of London. He began his working career at Ahmadiya Primary School, Elegbata in1954.

He later joined Ahmadiya College Agege, Lagos, from 1957 to 1959 before joining Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo in 1962 where he remained as a class teacher till 1964.

His administrative duties began in 1965 following his appointment as Principal of Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary Commercial School Surulere, Lagos. In 1974, he moved over to Government College Ojo as the pioneer principal. Alhaji Selem made a mark by elevating the College to an enviable position of citadel of learning and excellence that could compare with long established schools like King’s College, Lagos.

After over two decades as a teacher, he was appointed as Executive Secretary, Lagos State Schools Management Board. Again, he excelled, using his experience as an administrator to tackle educational problems at statewide levels. He was part of free education of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the then Governor of Lagos State. In January 1983, he was appointed Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Governor’s office (Lagos State University project). After an illustrious career in the civil service, he moved into the private sector and joined Eleganza Industries Nigeria Ltd. as Group General Manager where he served from 1985 to 1992.