By Lukman Olabiyi

Foreign observers under the aegis of the International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement (IPCSL Mission), USA, have commended INEC for the successful conduct of the polls.

They also commended domestic and foreign observers, civil society organisations, political parties and other stakeholders that showed the spirit of democracy and patriotism to made the polls a success,

Head of the Police Chaplains Electoral Observation Mission in Nigeria, Johaness Makouvia, from Togo, gave the commendation, yesterday, during a news conference at Ikeja, Lagos.

Apart from the commendation, Makouvia also tasked Nigerians on tolerance.

International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement is one of the foreign observers accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the just concluded general election in the country.

Makaovia urged Nigerians, the Federal Government, political actors and stakeholders to continue to promote peace and stability to consolidate democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

“The IPCSL Mission reminds all sons and daughters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that they remain the main actors in the development of their country and therefore, have an imperative to be natives of peace in all the states of their nation.

“The IPCSL Mission commends the Nigerian people, the Federal Government, political actors and all stakeholders in Nigeria and urges them to continue to preserve the peace and stability in order to consolidate democracy and the rule of law, especially in a challenging socio-political context,” he said.

While describing the election process as free and fair in Lagos, Makouvia however condemned the tribal sentiments and violence recorded in the state and some of the 2,117 polling units visited by the mission observers, across the country, with a call for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He called on aggrieved political parties to resort to legal means to seek redress in court, rather than fomenting trouble in form of protests.

Makouvia, who urged INEC to continue to interact with political parties, civil society organisations to strengthen the national fabric as well as collaboration between various international missions, recommended increased voters and civic education for sustenance of national peace.

The mission deployed 182 observers from 13 countries, including United States, Denmark, Pakistan, Cameroon, Togo, Ghana and Niger Republic to 2,117 polling units across the country during the 2023 general election.