From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, raised alarm on the construction of the nation’s roads, saying that in the last 10 years, not up to five per cent of new equipment have been imported into the country.

Addressing local and foreign contractors in Abuja, Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi, wondered how the contractors could do a good job if they do not have the latest equipment.

“I asked the internal affairs about the importation of equipment and in the last 10 years, not up to five per cent of new equipment have been imported into this country. So, where are the equipment you are using to do all these multiple jobs you are doing” he asked.

He told the contractors that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an additional 60 road projects and only those that finished their jobs would benefit from the contract.

“Mr President just approved 60 jobs and we will start the designing and the profiling. So, if you can finish your jobs quickly, you will be part of the bidding but if you can’t finish your job, you can’t bid and we won’t differentiate between expatriate and local contractors. The house must submit to the new policy of the Federal Ministry of Works” noted.

He reminded the contractors that days are gone when contractors spend between 17 years and 20 years on one job.

“We no longer want contractors to be on site for 17 years or 20 years. It is not helpful to contractors and with the rate of inflation, it is not advisable to toe that line again” he said

Umahi used the occasion to warm contractors to desist from ganging up against him because he gets a feedback after every meeting.

“Let me advise that contractors are meeting and ganging up and some of you also come out to tell me what was said in the meeting. It is very unuseful to you because there is no meeting that will make me back down on the principles and policy of the Ministry of Works.

“The policy will only stop if I am removed from office. If we have money to do 10 kilometers of road we will do that and renew the hopes of our people.

If what we offer you is not okay with you, you can leave.

You can’t continue to insist that your will be done if I don’t have the means to pay you.

My eyes are on the job daily” Umahi emphasised.

Consequently, he issued a 14-day ultimatum to contractors to mobilise to site or lose their contracts.

“The first is to direct all contractors back to site within 14 days and this directive is in line with the contract. After 14 days and contractors have not fully mobilised to site, I will issue letters of termination and this is very clear.

No more negotiation and this is very important. I am pleading that you respect our position and challenges and please move to site to do permanent work.

“Palliative works should not stop permanent job. Equipment for palliative should be different for permanent work.

If you want me to process your certificate or if you want me to pay you mobilisation, please obey us.

Let me announce that we are going to deploy strict measures. Every contractor going back to site must give us programme of work. No programme of work, no processing of certificate.

“If there is no disaggregation to prove your Violation of Probation (VOP) and if there’s increase in contract quantity, you have to let us know how. Without these steps, there will be no payment.

“There is no need of pressuring me. Do your job and we will do the right thing.

But after 14 days, you will see local contractors move to your site and they will do it and they will do very good work” he warned, noting that

henceforth, any company that has four projects with the Ministry of Works will not get another project until he finishes the one awarded.