From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti- Corruption Commission (PAACC) , Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has raised the alarm that force of corruption were bent on soiling their relationship with sister corruption fighting agencies at the Federal Level.

Rimin Gado spoke in Kano at the opening ceremony of a one day Anti- Corruption symposium organized by the Anti- Corruption Commission on the role of the law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption in the state.

He regretted that corruption had been fighting back at the Commission adding that these negative forces had been instigating anti corruption agencies at the center in the hope to undermine the cordial working relationship between them.

MUhuyi also regretted that recently some of their staff, especially police officers working with the Commission, were transferred outside the state in an effort to undermine the Commission, including their security arrangements.

He however declared that they would remain resolute and focused on the goals of fighting corruption in the state, despite a clear signal that corruption was fighting back at them.

He equally explained that the symposium was informed by the need to enlighten police officers in the state on their roles in enforcing the laws establishing the Commission while praising the Kano State Police Command for their support and solidarity in the fight against corruption..

In his remarks at the occasion, the governor of the state, Abba Kabiru Yusuf acknowledged that his administration inherited a very corrupt system in the state, where previous governance actors deployed state resources for personal ends.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Abdullahi Bichi, he stressed that if the head was rotten, fighting corruption would be a nullity, saying that they, as leaders, would fight corruption with personal examples and good conduct.

He added that the administration would give the anti – corruption commission in the state all the impetus and independence necessary to discharge its mandate without hindrance.