From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Forbzzee is an Afro-fusion artist hailing from Nigeria, whose unique sound is making waves in the music industry. In a recent interview, he shared his journey as an artist, his influences, and what to expect from his upcoming EP, “Not Late.”

The young age, Forbzzee has had a passion for music. He loved participating in choir practices in church and started creating his own music since secondary school. His sound is a blend of Afro fusion, Afro rave, and Afro beat, which he has developed into a signature style that stands out in the music scene.

Forbzzee is a huge fan of Burna Boy, who has been an inspiration to him since day one. However, he believes that he has a unique sound that sets him apart from other artists. He doesn’t copy others, and he is confident that his sound is unique.

The journey to becoming a successful artist has not been an easy one for Forbzzee.

At first, he didn’t have the courage to write and record more songs, but now he does that often. He never misses an opportunity to catch a vibe or melody and record it with his phone as soon as possible. Through constant rehearsals and working with a few producers, he has improved his sound, making the creative process easy for him and his producers.

Forbzzee is grateful for his fans, whose support has been encouraging. He is set to release his latest EP, “Not Late,” which he believes is for everyone, regardless of their mood. The EP promises to be an emotional ride, touching on various themes that everyone can relate to.

Forbzzee unique sound is sure to make him a household name. He advises aspiring artists to keep going and never stop pursuing their dreams. With “Not Late” on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating what he has in store for them.