According to Dr. Teriba, “mature democracies make arrangements for building capacity of elected persons after they are elected. Whether you are elected President or elected to Parliament, you undergo that training. And that technical capability enables them to discriminate between who should be appointed to what functions. And it is also to equip them with the competence to hold them technically accountable. Not a situation where a Central Bank governor makes an announcement without consulting the Parliament and the Senators read it in the newspapers or hear it in the news. Nigeria now has the opportunity to fill the big gap between democratic legitimacy that comes from winning an election and democratic effectiveness that comes from having democratic capabilities. And the final outcome is that there have been weak engagements between parties, parliaments and Presidents over the last 24 years. In Nigeria, Presidents tend to be aloof. Nothing compels them to engage with the Parliament, except when they do the annual budget ritual. That’s the only time they are required to face a joint session of the National Assembly to propose the budget. And at the end of that, that’s it. Until the next year.

“There is no state of the economy report that they have to present to Parliament. Nothing brings them to come and give an account of their stewardship on the economy. There is no engagement and therefore, it is little surprise that acquiring democratic mandate has not led to the delivery of desirable economic outcomes.” Dr. Teriba recommends for Nigeria to “create US-style Council of Economic Advisers that will boost the President’s capacity to deliver on his mandate. I reasonably expect that the US-style Joint Committee or the UK-style Select Committees which are bicameral, bi-partisan committee with-out legislation drafting responsibilities, but help the committee system get a better grip on the technical issues on issues ranging from economy, to finance, technology or national security to boost legislative capability to deliver on their mandates. “We should expect stronger democratic engagement. We’ve seen Presidents who were active on the campaign tour, and once they win the mandate, you rarely see them engage with the public. You have to send a delegation to persuade the President.”