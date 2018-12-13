By general consensus there are two cadres of political parties at play in the Nigeria today. The first is made up of what we may call the status quo parties. These are the two big ticket game makers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Peoples Congress (APC).

What distinguishes the duo are not just that they are the default powers. More interestingly their flag bearers are all old men lusting after the hunting at the youthful turf of grabbing powers. Also for good or bad, largely for bad, these 2 flag bearers are directly or vicariously liable for the current state of the nation, politically. In a word, that Nigeria failed is because of what these men and their confederates did or didn’t do. For instance, despite APC’s and Buhari’s bold face on anti-corruption, it serves well to recall that Buhari was once a coup powered dictator. So what he did or didn’t do has additively driven the nation to where it is today. Of course PDP’s Atiku has in his time held high and mighty office too. So, his historical innocence if any is skin thin.

The second line cadre is made up of a motley list of challenger parties. And their leaders come in “coats of many colours.” There are one or two professors amongst them, self acclaimed economists, indeed all kinds.

However, their unique selling point is in a great part that they are not APC or PDP. In fact one of them puts it best. For her Buhari and Atiku are one and the same person – Butuku or such humorous coinage.

But is that really the case? In a sense yes. However, in a deeper level there is a caveat. That caveat is that amongst these new wave parties, nothing, repeat, nothing, really distinguishes their candidates from Buhari or Atiku.

Whether or not it is clear to them, at rock bottom, these non-Butiku presidential candidates, from Durotoye to Ezekwesili etc. are just modern, coffee table, editions of Atiku or Buhari. Their differences, if any, are about a spectrum of choices, same choices, and not about a displacement of choices. Save for fancier grammar, it is not exactly clear in what sense any of these persons come different from Atiku or Buhari. Yes, they did be less nepotistic but they will leave untouched the framework upon which nepotism is built. They don’t want to disrupt that. And lest we forget, to the extent Buhari is nepotistic is derived from not just his personal foibles, but from those inherent in the constitution. In other words, Nigeria does not need a less nepotistic person as president. Nigeria needs a working framework whereby it will be self-disenabling to want to be nepotistic. The fact of this, of designing nepotism out of the polity, is what built America into a great and a mighty nation. American [and indeed Western] presidents are not necessarily nicer kids, no. It is just that their constitutions force their hands. Aspects of this revelation has been explained in my latest book: The University-Media Complex: As Nigeria’s Foremost Amusement Chain. Point is, we need upright systems not ramrod persons.