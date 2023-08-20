From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Football stakeholders have issued a stern warning to Ekene Adams, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, regarding his recent ultimatum to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to reinstate the suspended Chairman of Nasarawa FA, Muhammed Alkali.

The stakeholders, in a statement signed by its leader Ibrahim Adamu, sent to reporters on Sunday, emphasised that the NFF holds the legal authority to manage the affairs of football in Nigeria and should not face undue interference.

The concerned stakeholders further expressed their belief in the NFF’s prerogative to oversee the governance of football within the nation. They stressed the importance of allowing the NFF to operate independently in its role of regulating and promoting the sport.

These stakeholders also called upon the NFF to instruct the Normalization Committee Chairman in Nasarawa to initiate the process of organizing a new election.

“Today marks exactly two months since the suspension of Muhammed Alkali, yet no progress has been made towards conducting fresh elections, “ the stakeholders raised concerns over the lack of activity in this regard.

In contrast to their criticism, the stakeholders commended the leadership of Ibrahim Guso, the NFF Chairman, for his efforts to instill a sense of order and professionalism in Nigerian football.

“Guso’s initiatives is a step in the right direction,” the stakeholders recognized the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency in the sport.

The unfolding situation has underscored the intricate balance between the roles of government bodies and football governing bodies in Nigeria. As debates continue over the appropriate extent of intervention in football matters, it remains to be seen how this clash of perspectives will impact the Nasarawa FA and the broader football landscape in the country.

For now, the NFF’s statutory authority and the need for a transparent, impartial election process remain central to the discussion among the various stakeholders invested in the future of Nigerian football.

The Nigeria football federation NFF had constituted a Normalisation Committee to conduct fresh FA elections in Nasarawa State.