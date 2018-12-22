Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to increase food sufficiency in the country, Cross River State governor, Benedict Ayade will, on Sunday, launch ‘Ogoja rice, yam flour, cassava flour, beans, tomatoes paste,’ all produced in the state.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include the senator representing Ogoja/Yala Senatorial District, Dr. Rose Oko and Jarigbe Agom, who represents same constituency but in the House of Representatives.

Chief Executive Officer of Santuscom Agro Hub, Ofana Paul, while addressing journalists, on Saturday, in Abuja, also appealed to the youths to go into agriculture to eke out a living rather than loaf around waiting for white collar jobs.

“December 23, Governor Ben Ayade, Senator Rose Oko, will launch Ogoja rice, groundnut oil, plantain flour, yam flour, tomatoes paste, cassava flour and beans.

“All these produce are produced locally at Ogoja. We have a 150 hectares of rice farm, fully irrigated that runs all year round.

“We have plenty of food in the country and even to export to other countries.

“Mind you, this government is doing a lot to encourage young Nigerians to deploy themselves massively into the agricultural sector.”

Paul, who expressed confident of creating over 5,000 jobs if substantially supported by the government, also called on relevant government agencies to tackle piracy and punish those involved in re-bagging other people’s produce.

“We will be able to employ over 5,000 young Nigerians with the support of the government.

“We are also trying to draw the attention of young people to agriculture because farming is now mechanised with tractors and arrows,” he said.