From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has solicited the cooperation of state governments and communities to make land available to the twelve River Basin Authorities across the federation to boost food production.

This is in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to cultivate 500,000 hectares of irrigable lands across the twelve Basins authorities to boost national food production,.

According to the statement by the ministry’s Director of press, Funmi Imuetinyan, the Minister made the appeal during his visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, at the Government House Benin City.

During the visit, the Minister officially launched the 2023 Dry Season farming through the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority and also emphasized the commencement of nationwide dry season cultivation to meet the National food production targets.

He sought the State Government’s approval of Title Deeds for acquired lands from communities in the state to facilitate the proposed partial commercialization of River Basin Development Authorities and the introduction of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) into key projects.

Engr. Utsev highlighted the Ministry’s intervention projects in water supply, irrigation, dams, erosion control structures, and sanitation facilities within the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority catchment areas, covering Edo, Ekiti, Ondo States, and Delta North Senatorial District.

In response, Governor Goodwin Obaseki welcomed the Minister to Edo State and stressed the need for synergy between states and the Federal government. He commended the Minister’s dedication and urged him to bring fresh perspectives to achieve shared goals.

The Governor emphasized collaboration on efficient water use, urged the Federal Government to consider state water strategies and highlighted the economic potentials of Water Resources across the country.

Both parties expressed commitment to collaborate in areas of irrigation, water supply, dams, and programs like Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) and Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH).

Governor Obaseki presented the Alaghodaro Summit Souvenir to the Minister, recognizing his visit during the ongoing Edo State Economic Summit.