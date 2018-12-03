Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government is set to disburse N25 billion to Nigerians under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s agribusiness loans scheme.

Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, disclosed this, on Sunday, in Sokoto.

He spoke at the disbursement of N10,000, each, to 600 unemployed women and youths to empower them under the Directorate’s Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES), graduation of 400 youths trained by the Senator in five automobile and residential security, as well as the flag off of training of one thousand persons in vocational skills.

The Senator, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, also said the list of the beneficiaries would soon be compiled, out of which beneficiaries from Sokoto State would be given N780 million.

He said, “this is part of the ongoing laudable efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to further curb unemployment, hunger, poverty and youths restiveness, as well as their attendant unpalatable consequences.

“The Nigerian masses are the cornerstone of the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, unlike what obtained hitherto, where only few individuals were regrettably cornering everything.

“This noble gesture by the President, through the NDE, is aimed at carrying all Nigerians along, in line with the tenets of good governance, accountability and transparency.”

Sen. Wamakko further averred that, the gesture would discourage the beneficiaries from thuggery, drugs abuse, restiveness and other devilish, destructive vices.

On the 400 youths he trained, the lawmaker said that the gesture was part of his relentless efforts to complement the giant strides of the federal government, to further uplift the living standard of Nigerians.

According to him, the gesture would make the beneficiaries to become productive, self reliant and self sustaining.

He admonished the gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and his running mate, Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo to emulate his gesture and that of President Muhammadu Buhari, when eventually he is elected during the forthcoming general elections.

Wamakko also said, “You should listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the entire people of the state, in line with the virtuous principles of good governance.

“When elected in 2019, In Sha Allahu, you should endeavour to carry everybody along, and never be complacent and you should never run a government of the few, for the few and by the few.”

Earlier, the Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu, stated that the beneficiaries of the N780 million agribusiness loans were not required to provide any collateral, due to the self recognition of Sen. Wamakko.

The epoch-making event was attended by the APC Gubernatorial Candidate and his running mate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo, respectively, the Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education, among other top notches, leaders and members of the APC.