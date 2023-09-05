From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has launched a series of agricultural intervention programs for 6, 200 smallholder farmers in the state.

The interventions, which consist of agro processing facilities and farm inputs, are to be implemented through the agricultural associations working with the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project/ Sasakawa Africa Association Crop Value chain intervention.

The interventions consist of agro processing facilities and farm inputs such as Power tillers, Hammer mills, Rice mills Rice hullers, Rice threshers, Maize threshers, Traddle pumps and Multi crop threshers, among others.

Equally, the Governor flagged off the Second Phase of Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project’s Ram Fattening and Small Ruminants Reproduction Schemes for 2, 357 women and youths.

Also launched at the occasion was the distribution of free Aflasafe to 1, 200 farmers, under the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project/ KNARDA Legumes Value chain intervention.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor insisted that the interventions were in line with his administration’s resolve to better the lives of the people of the state.

“Our target is to achieve food sufficiency and sustained employment generation to our teeming youth through agricultural activities, the development of additional cultivable land and increase in livestock production, so as to make our economy very resilient”, he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds for their support to the state.

Managing Director of KNARDA, Faruk Kurawa explained that the target beneficiaries were mainly peasants from the 44 councils of the state.

KSADP’s State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad stressed that since inception, the Kano Agro – Pastoral Development Project had invested heavily in sustainable development of livestock and selected crop value chains.