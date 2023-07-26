From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The daughter of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has commended a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chikwe Udensi for his charity works.

A release by the media team of Udensi said Tinubu-Ojo made the commendation when the Interpol Systems Consultant, played host to her at his home.

The president’s daughter the release said, was impressed with Udensi’s charity work in Abia State especially his empowerment of women, widows, indigent traders and indigent education fund.

Tinubu-Ojo was also said to have expressed gratitude to Udensi as one of the highest donors in Rotary International, adding that he has three times been awarded the major donor of the club.

She also sought Udensi’s collaboration in her pet project of charity.

Udensi in his response applauded the daughter of the President for her numerous works of charity across Nigeria.

He expressed readiness to partner with her in ensuring that more disadvantaged Nigerians are reached.

He said he would deploy all the instrumentality at his disposal to advance humanitarian outreach being spearheaded by Tinubu-Ojo.

Those in her entourage include Alhaji Kallifa Onu, Ogbuagu Tony Nzeribe, Dr. Chidi Diugwu, Dr. Bode and others.