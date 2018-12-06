Okwe Obi, Abuja

Forum of Non-governmental Organisation (FOGON), on Wednesday, petitioned the Government of the United States, for allegedly issuing a travel visa to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, ahead of next year’s elections.

The group also stormed the US Embassy in protest with placards written: ‘Money laundering: Highest level of financial crimes’; Nigerians say ‘No’ to interference in the nation’s politics’; Jefferson was jailed, Lady Jennifer was jailed. Atiku must also be jailed in the US.

Its National President, Wole Badmus, while addressing newsmen, in Abuja, advised it to withdraw the visa, accusing Atiku of money laundering.

Badmus, also argued that granting Atiku visa at a time when the country is gearing up for another elections in less than three months would depict total support for him.

READ ALSO: Paul Unongo not a liability – Group replies Ortom

Atiku, for more than 12 years had it difficult entering the USA following an allegation of money laundering in connivance with former US Senator, William Jefferson and one Jennifer Douglas.

According to him, “We write to officially and strongly advise the United States embassy against granting this request as doing do has the capacity of portraying the great American state as being supportive of illicit transactions and gross abuse of public office for personal aggrandisement.

“This is apart from the tacit and covert electoral gains such can confer him as the general correct perception in our country now is that an Atiku is being denied American visa because of proven cases of money laundering and financial crimes against him,” he added.

He suggested to the US Government to tarry Atiku’s request until after the 2019 poll.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy was locked following a national mourning of its 41st Potus, the late George Bush, who died on November 30, 2018.