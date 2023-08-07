By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Monday cautioned President Bola Tinubu against interference in Niger Republic in the quest to restore democracy in that country.

National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Dr Isuwa Dogo in a statement charged Tinubu to rather than charging to war with the Niger Republic, focus his energy on addressing “the monsters of insecurity shredding Nigeria, including addressing the harsh economic sufferings unleashed on the masses of the country following the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.”

He said, “We call on President Tinubu to focus attention on addressing the monsters of insecurity shredding our nation, including addressing the harsh economic sufferings unleashed on the masses, following the withdrawal of fuel subsidies that have thrown millions of Nigerian citizens into dungeons of hopelessness and despair.”

Dogo stated that caution and statesmanship should be employed in dealing with the insurrection in the Niger Republic because of the cultural, social, and religious affinity between the Niger Republic and Nigerian states that share borders with it.

He further said, “Understanding the dynamics and intricate relationship between the Niger Republic and Nigerian states that share borders; should serve as lessons in avoiding any form of warfare. With the coup in Niger Republic attracting sympathy from Nigeriens masses over the sacking of the democratically elected leadership, caution should be exercised.

“As it stands, Nigeria should never allow itself to plunge into an avoidable war.”

He urged African leaders to enthrone good governance in their respective countries as such is the best way to discourage coups.

“Leadership is founded on moral high ground. The best medicine against coups is the enthronement of justice and equity for all. For ambitious military officers to be discouraged from staging coups, democracy must be cleansed of rogue leaders thrown up by flawed electoral processes.

“The lesson of the coup should not be lost on leaders who deployed underhand dealings to assume the mantle of leadership through compromising the electoral process,” he said.