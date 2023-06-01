From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as APC Renaissance Group, has told the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to focus more on reuniting aggrieved ethnic and religious groups in the country instead of paying more attention on the selection of principal officers in the National Assembly.

National Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Jideoffor Chebe, and Tajudeen Gbadamosi, in a statement yesterday, wondered why the party is insensitive to the clamour for national healing of a country that is sharply divided along ethnic and regional fault lines.

Chebe pointed out that after four years of enduring an administration which choices were at variance with the hopes and aspirations of the people should not be quick to repeat such feats.

According to him, the current selection in which the northwest was asked to produce the Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives likened to the Buhari era.

“Or should we wonder if our great party has adopted a script of marginalization of other regions and ethnic groups to feed the parochial interest of a few.

“The present situation needs to be quickly addressed so that every part of the country will have a sense of identity in Nigeria.

“Otherwise, what is there to tell anyone from the north central which has contributed immensely to President Bola Tinubu’s victory, that His Excellency values loyalty to the party?

“We urge the National Working Committee (NWC) to do the needful, and correct a mistake already made before it becomes our national culture, as this will breed resentment, kill patriotic zeal in country men and women, as well as create a system of thinking where people wait for their turn to take their bounds of flesh,” he said.