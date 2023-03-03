… says it will reduce employment

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In order to implement the national policy on methanol fuel production in Nigeria, the ministry of science technology and innovations in collaboration with Messrs coscharis technologies limited held a training on the use of advanced manufacturing technologies AMT, software and solid works solutions to drive projects and programmes in the ministry.

The Product Manager Solidworks Nigeria, Clement Nnedu said the training would inspire the staff and Nigerians on how to reposition the economy of the nation through technology.

Nnedu said this at the closing ceremony of the taining workshop on the Implementation of the National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology Strategy Using Dassaults Systems Solid Work Technology .

He added the that Nigerians would benefit alot from the Solidworks companies as the engineers are always ready to assist their clients, adding that massive start-ups are also available which will reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

“This is what we call ,train the trainers. We are training the ministry of science technology and Innovation to be able to implement the equipment designs, design structure equipment and environment where the methanol will be produced. It is used for position manufacturing. Solid works helps one to design a product and what the product will be used for. It gives the original end product you are expected to have.

Nigerians will gain a lot from this because through the Solid works companies when the youths start having his own startups,if he is having any challenges with the design the Solid works engineers are always available to help the child achieve his dreams. It is going to create alot of start ups for youths in Nigeria. Massive start-ups.

Solidworks is a computer aided design CAD, software that enables engineers to create 3D models of products , parts and coupling of machines.It is widely used in the manufacturing industry to design and develop new products across sectors,he said.