Calls for strong collaboration between ministry and its agencies

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST), Chief Uche Nnaji, has said that FMIST is a Ministry poised to guide Nigeria into the knowledge-based new world Economy with its foundation rooted in knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology.

The Minister stated this while addressing the members of the management and Staff of the Ministry at the official Handover Note ceremony by the Permanent Secretary today, in Abuja.

In his address titled “New Approach and Expectations for the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology” meant to transform the fortunes of this great Country through critical activities of the Ministry and its affiliated agencies.

Nnaji called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry and its agencies which, according to him, will enhance unity, through effective communication and performance.

He urged the Managements and staff of the Ministry and its Agencies to work hard, for result oriented contributions to the prosperity of our great nation.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, James Sule welcomed the Minister to the Ministry on behalf of the staff and Management.

He described him as a philanthropic man that is ready to offer his wealth of experience to the Ministry, by synergizing with all the stakeholders in the sector in order to achieve the mandate set by Mr. President.

He also presented a Handover Note of the Ministry to the Honourable Minister so as to enable him know and understand the activities, achievements and challenges of the past administration.