From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has expressed readiness to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its determination to secure affordable houses for members of its staff.

The statement issued by Eddy Megwa, Director, Press and Public Relations, noted that the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Madu Hamman, made the revealation on Thursday when he received top management of NYSC in his office in Abuja.

He commended the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed and his team for the good job they are doing in molding Nigerian youths into becoming responsible citizens, reeling out three housing schemes the NYSC staff can benefit from.

“The products at our disposal which your staff can key into are: National Housing Fund Mortgage Loan, Cooperative Housing Development Loan, and Ministerial Pilot Housing Scheme. We operate each of these plans in all our branches across the nation,” he said.

Speaking further, the Chief Executive Officer of the mortgage institution also reiterated the bank’s commitment towards ensuring that low and middle class Nigerians obtain houses at affordable rates.

Earlier, the NYSC Director General had commended the bank for the enormous effort it is making to provide houses at subsidised rates to all categories of citizens.

General Ahmed said that the reason for the visit was to seek strong collaboration with FMBN, which will give NYSC staff opportunity to own houses as part of the welfare plan of his administration.