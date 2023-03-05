The Flying Eagles will know their first-round opponents at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia on March 31 when the draw for the tournament is staged.

The Flying Eagles, Senegal, Tunisia and Gambia have qualified for the U20 World Cup after they reached the semifinals of the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

The 2023 edition of the World Cup will be hosted in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

Brazil, England, France, USA, Fiji, Italy, Uruguay are among the teams who have qualified for the 24-team competition.

Seven-time African champions Nigeria last appeared at the tournament in 2019 in Poland, where they reached the Round of 16.

They have reached the championship game twice, in 1989 and 2005.