Each player of the Flying Eagles will receive $5,000 for qualifying Nigeria to the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, SCORENigeria has learnt.

All the 21 players registered for this year’s U20 AFCON will benefit from this largesse.

The Flying Eagles booked their passage to the U20 World Cup when they edged past Uganda 1-0 in the quarterfinal of the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

On Monday night, the Junior Eagles failed in their quest to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title when they lost 1-0 to Gambia in the semifinal of the U20 AFCON.

They will now face Tunisia in a third-place match Friday in Cairo.

The draw for the U20 World Cup scheduled for May will hold on March 31.

The Flying Eagles along with Gambia, Senegal and Tunisia will represent Africa at the tourney.