“…. assures victims of government quick intervention…”

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Engr Abdullahi Sule has assured victims of rainstom that destroyed both government and private buildings in Nasarawa LGA of the State of support in order to reduce the effect of the flooding and improve on their standard of living.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Dr Emmanuel Akabe gave the assurance while on an on-the-spot assessment of some government and private buildings damaged as a result of heavy rainstorm in Nasarawa town and its environs Saturday.

Sule, who expressed shock at the level of damage caused by the rainstorm, urged the victims of the unfortunate incident to see it as a natural disaster.

He assured of the APC administration’s readiness to support the victims of the rainstorm that destroyed some structures in the area of full support to reduce the effect of the disaster.

Gov. Sule also assured of his administration’s continous commitment to protect lives and properties of its citizens.

He advised citizens living in river banks across the State to relocate to safer places to guide against impending flooding predicted in the country which Nasarawa State and Nasarawa LG is among areas suspected to witness this year’s flooding.

He used the medium to assure the people of the area and the state at large of the present administration’s commitment to key into positive programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

On her parts, Member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency at the state legislature, Hon. Hajarat Danyaro who notified the State Government of the natural disaster appreciated the Deputy Governor for the visit.

She acknowledged the passion Governor Abdullahi Sule has for her people and promised their full support for him to succeed.

Also Speaking, the Emir of Nasarawa HRH Alh Ibrahim Usman Jibrin said that the visit by the deputy governor will afford him the opportunity to ascertain the level of damage done by the rainstorm in the area.

He assured of the peoples resolved to support Gov. Sule’s administration to succeed.