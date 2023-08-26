From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As the rains continue to pound the country, the Federal Government has warned Nigerians to get prepared for flood, especially states around River Benue.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joesph Terlumun- Utsev gave this warning at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday.

Prof. Utsev stressed that the volume of water has not increase but there is need to be prepared in order to reduce lost of lives and property.

“In light of the aforementioned factors, it is imperative for all levels of government—federal, state, and local to heighten the level of preparedness and deploy appropriate measures to minimize the potential impact of flooding during the peak of the rainy season” Professor Utsev stressed.

The minister explained that Despite the heightened flow volume along the River Benue system, the flow situation at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers in Lokoja, Kogi State, remains within normal parameters.

He said the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, has however maintained a professional and organizational relationship with Cameroon’s National Hydrological Services to exchange information on water releases.

“The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency has noted an increase in the volume of flow along the River Benue system, registering a flow level of 8.97 meters as of today.This is compared to a flow level of 8.80 meters on the same date in 2022, the flow level on the River Niger system remains stable, with the level of the River Niger at Niamey, Niger Republic, standing at a normal level of 4.30 meters”

He added that the ministry is ready to collaborate with states and sector’s stakeholders to see that the issue of flood is taking care of.

Prof.Utsev urged States and Local Governments to intensify efforts in sensitizing the general public on the need for people living along the river banks to relocate to higher grounds during this peak period of rainfall.

“Recognizing Nigeria’s downstream position in relation to the nine-member countries of the Niger River Basin, it is important to acknowledge the period of heavy rainfall, flooding, and flood-related disasters that typically occur during July, August, September, and October” he emphasized.

He, therefore called for the clearing of blocked drainages, construction of new ones where they do not exist and removal of illegal structures constructed within the floodplains to tackle flooding instead of waiting to rehabilitate victim.