From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of presidential palliatives to the 2022 victims of floods that ravaged some local government areas in the Niger Delta region including Akwa Ibom State.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana who handed over the materials to NEMA for onward distribution in Uyo on Tuesday, explained that the items were meant to provide succour and instructed that they should be given to the right victims.

The Minister represented by the State NDDC Commissioner, Dr Emem Wills thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the distribution of the relief materials to mitigate the sufferings of Niger Delta flood victims.

He regretted that the Niger Delta region remains the worst hit by a flood in the country due to its topography and location, and explained that the 2022 flood was also the worse in recent times.

“It is with great pleasure and honour that I welcome you to this occasion as we flag off the distribution of Presidential Palliatives to our people who were affected by the 2022 flood.

“Even though the flood was predicted by relevant federal and state agencies, the density of the flood was beyond our imagination.

“It was the worst flood by its destructive effect on the livelihood of the people and the entire ecosystem of the Niger Delta. Homes, farmlands, and businesses were lost to the flood. Regrettably, it is worthy of note that Niger Delta is always worse hit by floods in the country because of its topography and location.

“We are aware that no amount of relief provided by the government can replace the losses as a result of the flood. However, it is our candid belief that the relief items will help alleviate the burden currently faced by our people.

“Government officers and security personnel have been assigned to monitor the distribution exercise to ensure that these items get to those for whom they are meant,” he added.

Responding, the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed assured that the relief materials would be distributed to the right victims of the flood.

Ahmed, represented by his subordinate in the agency, Mr Demain Egwu, commended the Federal Government for its intervention but also lamented that the region has gone through devastating experiences of the flood being the collection centre of water flowing down from the north.

On his part, the state deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Niger Delta and the federal government at large for remembering the flood victims of last year in the state.

Ekpo, represented by his permanent secretary, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko also emphasized that the state government will collaborate with NEMA to ensure that the items get to the right victims.

“We will ensure that these items received get to the right victims. We have their list and with this, nobody will be left out of the distribution. We will do it religiously and judiciously,” he added.

The relief items include: mattresses, pillows, blankets, cooking pots, cartons of noodles, bags of rice, bags of beans, a grinding machine

Others are sewing machines, hair clippers, cement, roofing sheets, ceiling boards, and bags of nails, among others.