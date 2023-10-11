From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has called on the Benue public, especially those living by the river banks and flood-prone areas, to vacate immediately to safer grounds before the flood comes.

The Acting Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, made this call on Tuesday, during an assessment tour with some members of the Emergency Flood Committee.

Iorpuu, who was accompanied by Commissioners from line Ministries, heads of agencies and departments and humanitarian partners, has gone out to assess facilities in some designated places within Makurdi Local Government Area, (LGA) where those living along the river banks and flood-prone areas would be accommodated.

Speaking to newsmen after the inspection, the SEMA boss said the Agency is working closely with the Emergency Flood Committee as directed by the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to find suitable and safer places for those that would be affected by the impending flood.

He assured that facilities in the designated places would be provided within the shortest possible time before the evacuation process would commence.

On the level of preparedness by the state government, Sir. Iorpuu said BSEMA and 11 Commissioners, Heads of relevant Government Agencies as well and partners had met and discussed the flood situation in the state and how to mitigate the impact following the red alert BSEMA received from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Also speaking, the Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, assured them of their readiness to embark on massive awareness and sensitization on measures that will ensure the safety of the people living in riverine communities across Benue State while his counterpart in the Ministry of Health and Human Resources, Dr Ortese Yanmar said his Ministry will work closely with BSEMA and partners to ensure that all the necessary health services are provided to the affected persons.