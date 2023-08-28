From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has assured the Federal Government that the nation would soon be flooded as the Cameroonian Government would have no choice than to release the water from the Bagdo Dam next month.

President of the society, Engineer Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja, said that to mitigate the effects of the disaster, dams should be constructed in different parts of Nigeria.

“Therefore, in response to the recurrent menace and especially as the rains are here with us again this year, the NSE Council deemed it necessary for the society to make an informed statement on the mitigating measures for flooding. Floods cannot be prevented; they can only be managed to reduce their devastating consequences.

“It has become necessary for us to re-echo the strong suggestions made as we have begun to see flooding incidences around Nigeria and even within the Federal Capital Territory” NSE noted

He regretted that after the devastating 2012 flooding, committees were set up and those committees have made their reports. Unfortunately, their recommendations have not been implemented.

“After the 2012 flooding incident, several committees were set up by governments at the federal level and the respective states affected by the flood. Also, in November 2022, the Federal Government inaugurated a Presidential Committee on Flood Disasters. The mandate of the committees was to conduct research and develop comprehensive action plans for preventing flood disasters in Nigeria. As it stands today, the recommendations of studies conducted by the committees are yet to be fully implemented.

“Floods are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, claiming lives and causing damage to property and infrastructure. In Nigeria, flood affects and displaces more people than any other disaster yearly,” he said.