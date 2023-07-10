From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, urged residents living on the back of river Niger and other flood prone areas to relocate to higher ground to avoid being submerged by flood.

NEMA Head of Operation, Benin Office, Dahiru Yusuf, made the call in Benin at a stakeholders” meeting, the agency organised in collaboration with Edo State Emergency Management Agency.

He said the event was to meet stakeholders in emergency management to ascertain the level of preparedness in flood prone local governments and ensure that this year response is better than last year’s response.

“We advised the people to relocate from the flood areas because when it comes it would be devastative. But, we are finding it difficult to get them to move, lots of them don’t want to go to the camp, they don’t want to leave their ancestral home to a safer place where government would provide the necessary facilities pending when the flood subsides”.

“They should ensure that drainages are cleared and not blocked, adhere to building plan, because we have discovered some of the flood, especially not in the river bank is as a result of one construction or the other” he advised.

Yusuf said they are working to ensure that the state IDP camp are in good shape, fumigated, put the necessary amenities in place to ensure that it is habitable for victims in case of flood.

He however said the agency has already commenced sensitizing the local emergency committee on what to do to mitigate the effect of flood.

On his part, the Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Kingsley Uwagbale, said the state is working towards a five -year plan to mitigating flood in the state.

“When it comes to flood we are looking at mitigation, preparedness, response and recovering.

“We are going to visit the flood prone areas to ascertain whether the plan we have on ground are in proper place”.

“We have identified based on NIMET data, the areas where we think we are exposed in terms weather and direction of expected rainfall. It is on the strengthen of that we are planing and visiting those areas”

While assuring residents living in flood prone areas of government’s support, he said they have done many things on the IDP camp to make it habitable and ready for flood victims.

Earlier, the head, Edo State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Helen Obayuwana, said government is worried as NIMET prediction has added three additional local governments to areas prone to flood in the state.

“We must recognize that flood prevention is key and by investing in robust infrastructure, early warning systems, and land-use planning, we can significantly reduce the vulnerability of our communities to floods.

She notes that adequate drainage systems, reinforced river banks, and well- maintained canals can help channel water safely and prevent catastrophic flooding.

While noting that flood preparedness, mitigation and response are not the sole responsibility of governments and emergency response services, she charged individuals and communities to take step to safe guide their home is and communities by raising awareness, participating in community initiatives, and adopting resilient practices.