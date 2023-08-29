By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has assured residents of the state not to entertain any fear over the intention of the neighbouring country, Cameroun to open the flood gates of Lagdo Dam on the Benue River.

The state through its agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA),in a statement by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu , declared the state’s readiness to curtail any eventuality.

Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s Permanent Secretary, urged Lagosians to be calm as that the state was well prepared for imminent flood gate opening.

The statement reads :”In line with the paradigm shift from response to effective and efficient disaster management, preparedness and prevention, the state has carried out holistic measures including the sensitization and advocacy in historically affected areas, empowerment of local emergency management committees, strengthening of the early warning systems and clearing of drainage and gutters at the State and Local government levels.

“We remain at high alert with improved infrastructure to manage any imminent challenges. Lagosians are urged to remain calm”.