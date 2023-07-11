The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised Nigerians to
minimise the use of interlocking bricks and create green areas in their homes to avoid flooding in communities.
The Head of the agency’s Abuja Operations Office, Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, gave the advice in an interview with
the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said though charming and appealing, it is better to have interlocking bricks only on walkways or driveway floors
in homes.
He added that “we always discourage people from building on natural waterways and with our knowledge of water
and soil, if you prevent water from infiltrating into the soil, you will have high volume with high velocity of water.
“With that, it is impossible to suspend water and with the growing trend, everyone wants to have interlocking in homes.
“The way some people do their interlocking even complicates the issue; some people will put cellophane bags, they
will cement the ground and totally prevent water from infiltrating the soil.
“We cannot continue to alter nature, when we continue with this act, we will continue to pay for it, just like the case
of Trademore Estate at Lugbe, Abuja.”
He said it is important for Nigerians to cultivate the habit of having green areas around homes and communities.
“Open your interlockings, have grasses and trees grow in your surroundings because these vegetations have a role to play.
“If you do this, 50 per cent or less of the water from the rain will run off, by then, the quantity and velocity of
flow will be reduced and there will be less damage,” he advised. (NAN)
