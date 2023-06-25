From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tragedy struck in Akure, the Ondo State capital at the weekend as a middle aged man identified as Glory Jato lost his life to flood.

The incident which happened at Bethel estate, a community in Oba Ile area of Akure also led many devastated as properties worth millions of naira were lost.

The victim who was said to be a Federal Government worker, was said to be coming from work when he was swept away by flood.

The Assistant Secretary of the Landlord Association, Pastor Gbenga Ojuloge, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday confirmed the incident.

Ojuloge said the community needs government intervention to dredge the water to prevent future occurrence.

Several communities suffered from severe flooding on Saturday as many access roads were cut off due to rainfall that started on Friday and lasted more than 24 hours.

Ojuloge said the water had turned to death trap that always take lives year in year out, as properties and residents were no longer safe from the threat of the river.

“We are using this opportunity to draw attention of both the Federal and state governments to what is actually going on here in our community.

“This is the main access road to the community. The flood is already taking what we have used years of our lives to construct,” he added.