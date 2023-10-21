From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A dispatch rider simply identified as Lucky was, on Friday, killed by the flood that ravaged a section of Dongo Gada village at Lokogoma axis, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Eye witnesses said the indigene of Kaduna State was trying to navigate through the heavy flood when his motorcycle slipped into a gully.

“I know him. We live in Dogongada. He is a dispatch rider and a barber. When he entered the water, he succeeded in coming out. But his motorbike was stuck. So, in the process of him trying to retrieve his bike, he fell into the water and that was it,” an eye witness recounted.

His corpse was deposited at the Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja, by officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nkechi Isa, confirmed the incident.

When asked, Isa said: ” Yes, it is true. I am driving now. I will give you all the details later.”