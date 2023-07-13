From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has come to the aid of victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap which occurred at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe Abuja.

In a statement by her Media Aide, Bukola Kukoyi, a total of 57 household affected by the flood received N250,000.00 each (a total of N14,250,000) from outreach by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Mrs. Tinubu who was represented by wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, expressed her sympathy at the unfortunate incident.

While she acknowledged that there is no certainty in preventing a recurrence of such incidents, given that the rainy season is still underway, she expressed hope that the outreach and intervention of the Renewed Hope Initiative would considerably mitigate the hardships they are currently facing.

According to her, though the Initiative is still in the process of registration by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), she cannot ignore the current situation affecting the TradeMore Estate, which falls within her jurisdiction.

In his response on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman of the Resident Association, Dr Adewale Adenaike thanked the First Lady and the Renewed Hope Initiative for the hand of kindness and support extended to them especially at this trying time.