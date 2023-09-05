From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Community of Non-Indigenes in Delta State has lauded the steps so far taken by the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration to mitigate the impacts of the impending flood on residents.

The community expressed confidence that the steps will work magic in ameliorating the suffering of would-be victims of the predicted disaster.

Convener of the group, Mr Henry Eze, told reporters in Asaba that Oborevwori has been proactive since the prediction was made about the flood.

Saying that the community comprises Yoruba, Arewa, Ndigbo, Edo, Tiv, Efik, Calabari, among others, Eze expressed optimism that the 14-member flood disaster management committee set up by the governor would come up with recommendations on how to cushion the impact of the flood.

Eze who doubles as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Indigenes, said the communities met and adopted far-reaching resolutions among which is their unflinching support for the current administration.

According to him, the governor was out to fulfil a divine mandate, having escaped numerous landmines thrust on his path during the elections, adding that the present administration has done a lot in the first 100 days.

He listed some of the achievements including approval for the payment of over N5 billion promotion arrears to civil servants as well as payment of N10,000 extra to over 50,000 public servants as palliative.

“The Oborevwori administration has constituted a palliative implementation committee to cover persons living with disabilities, widows, poor and vulnerable households and the aged. The sum of N10 billion has been set aside for this social investment,” he said.

Eze added that the governor was working on completing inherited projects in the area of public infrastructure.

“Governor Oborevwori believes very strongly that government is a continuum and thus decided to complete projects he inherited from his predecessor. As a governor who has vowed not to abandon any good project, committed funds to make some projects ready for commissioning in good time,” Eze said.

He said that based on the achievements, the Community of Non-Indigenes has pledged “our unflinching support and loyalty to the Governor Oborevwori’s administration, and our readiness to contribute our quota to the implementation of the M.O.R.E agenda.

“We recall the role played by the non-indigenes in the last governorship election in which our members voted overwhelmingly for Oborevwori. We intend to consolidate on that position which saw almost all our members possess their PVCs.”