From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has constituted a 14-member 2023 Flood Disaster Management Committee.

Inaugurating the Committee in Asaba, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, charged members to ensure the sensitisation of citizens of the state, especially those living in coastal communities to move to higher grounds.

Members of the 2023 flood disaster management Committee include; Dr. Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as chairman; Ejiro Terry, Commissioner for Special Duties as co-chairman; Mr Jamani Ejiro, Commissioner for Environment; Dr Joseph Onojaeme, Commissioner for Health; Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Commissioner for Primary Education; Mrs Rose Ezewu, Commissioner for Secondary Education; and Orode Uduaghan, Commissioner Humanitarian Affairs, Social and Girl Child Development.

Other members include; Barr. Funyei Manager, Commissioner, Special Projects; Victor Ebonka, Chairman, ALGON; Olorogun Jaro Egbo, Special Adviser, Transport; Barr. Lyna Ocholor, Principal Secretary to the Governor; Mr. Karo Ovemeso, Executive Secretary SEMA; Sir. Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor; and Mr Greg Ejowomu, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Special Duties to serve as Secretary.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the committee, the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu charged the members to be diligent with the assignment as a lot depended on them to see that the actual flood victims are adequately catered for.

The SSG also stated that jingles to sensitize the public is being aired in various media houses which has been going on for the past two weeks, with a view to enlightening the public on the need to take precaution by moving out from flood-prone areas to avoid being caught-up by the impending flood.

The SSG also noted that plans were on the way to set up camps in the flood-impacted areas of the state to accommodate those who may be affected by the impending flood.

He gave the terms of reference of the committee to include; To propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding, addressing displacement of people and suggesting ways for the provision of relief materials to victims.

According to the SSG, members of the public are advised to call the following numbers when they are in distress from the flood affecting their communities for government intervention. The numbers are 08064137841 and 08037200696.