From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has called on the people to support the Federal government in ending the flooding problem.

He also implored the Federal Government to urgently put in place, mechanisms that would help to stem the menace of flooding currently threatening some parts of the country.

In a statement by his media office on Tuesday, Babayemi appealed to the government through its agency, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to work out intervention programs that would cushion the effect of flooding currently being suffered in some areas.

He said the appeal had become imperative given the flood that affected some parts of Ikire in Irewole Local Government area of Osun State occasioned by heavy downpour.

“There’s a need by the Federal Government through its agency, the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), to urgently work out agenda that can curtail the effect of flood assailing some parts of the country, especially as witnessed in Ikire in Irewole Local Government area of Osun,” he stated.

Babayemi, therefore rallied support for the victims of the Ikire flood, charging NEMA to provide succor to them through enduring palliatives that would cushion the devastating effects of the disaster.

To this effect, he advised the government at all levels to embark on sustained sensitization campaigns that would create awareness among the populace on the inherent dangers of things that could easily propel flooding.

Babayemi then sought the support of the government and stakeholders towards working out a management approach laced with solutions that would help to tackle the menace of flooding in the country.

He also implored Nigerians to always be cautious of things that could easily trigger environmental hazards, most of which he noted, could aid flooding during rainy seasons.