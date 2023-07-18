From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a resolution asking Governor Chukwuma Soludo to build more Internally Displaced Camps, IDPs in the state to enable flood victim in riverine areas to be evacuated during rainy seasons.

The House also passed a resolution asking the Governor to urgently direct the State Commissioner for Works to carry out palliative works at the dilapidated portions of Oba/Ichi/Nnewi/Amichi/Uga road to ensure the safety and smooth movement of travellers passing through the roads.

The House further passed a resolution asking Governor Soludo to mount traffic lights, speed limiters and road traffic signs along Agu-Awka and Umunya intersections along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway for safety of passengers.

The resolutions were passed during yesterdays plenary presided over by the Speaker Somtochukwu Udeze shortly after the motions were moved by three respective House members and were deliberated upon at the floor of the house.

Noble Igwe representing Ogbaru 1 state constituency, Okpoko who moved the motion for the building of more IDPs, said the camps should be built in all the upland local government areas of the state, to enable flood victim in riverine areas to be saved from flood disasters, particularly now that the disasters have almost become an annual occurrence.

Ikenna Ofodebe representing Ekwusigo constituency, in moving the motion for palliative measures on Oba/Ichi/Nnewi/Amichi/Uga, said it is high time the state government commence the palliative works on the road to enable travelers pass with safety along the roads.

Ofodebe who is also the Majority Leader of the House, noted that the dilapidated portions of the roads have constituted ambush hideouts for criminals to ambush, rob, kidnap and kill innocent citizens who are traveling along the road, adding that the death traps if allowed to remain are capable of causing road carnage..

Jude Akpua representing Njikoka II constituency in his motion for the mounting of the road traffic signs, speed limiters and traffic lights, recalled that vehicles on motion had had a head-on collision in the aforementioned spots as a result of absence of road traffic signs.