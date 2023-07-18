From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a resolution asking Governor Chukwuma Soludo to build more Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in the state to enable the evacuation of flood victims in riverine areas to safety during rainy seasons.

It also passed a resolution asking Solodu to urgently direct the Commissioner for Works to carry out palliative works at the dilapidated portions of Oba/Ichi/Nnewi/Amichi/Uga road to ensure safety and smooth movement of travellers through the route.

The House further passed a resolution asking Soludo to mount traffic lights, speed limiters and road traffic signs along Agu-Awka and Umunya intersections along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway for the safety of passengers.

The resolutions were passed during plenary, yesterday, presided over by the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze.

The motions were moved by three House members and were deliberated upon at the floor of the house.

Noble Igwe, representing Ogbaru 1 state constituency Okpoko, who moved the motion for the building of more IDPs, said the camps should be built in all the upland local government areas of the state, to enable flood victim in riverine areas relocate from flood disasters, particularly now that the disasters have almost become an annual occurrence.

Ikenna Ofodebe, representing Ekwusigo constituency, in moving the motion for palliative measures on Oba/Ichi/Nnewi/Amichi/Uga, said it was high time the state government commenced palliative works on the road to enable travelers pass with safety along the roads.

Ofodebe who is also the Majority Leader of the House, noted that the dilapidated portions of the roads have constituted ambush hideouts for criminals to ambush, rob, kidnap and kill innocent citizens who are traveling along the road, adding that the death traps if allowed to remain are capable of causing road carnage..

Jude Akpua, representing Njikoka II constituency in his motion for the mounting of the road traffic signs, speed limiters and traffic lights, recalled that vehicles on motion had had a head-on collision in the aforementioned spots as a result of absence of road traffic signs.