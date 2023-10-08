By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered demolition of two markets in Lagos Island area of the state over floading.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this to journalists on Sunday during the Drainage and Regeneration tour of Lagos Island area of the state .

The affected markets were Jankara, and Bombata, the governor said lot of illegal structures in the markets had blocked the drainage channels.

Similarly, the governor also disclosed that discussion is on going with the stakeholders of Pele Wura Market to rebuild the market

Sanwo-Olu said: “We are going to give them adequate notice and we are going to work with our concessionaires, local government and all the stakeholders will be brought on board.

“We will all agree as to when that demolition and evacuation will start. But I have given them the first notice already and I will give them the opportunity as a stakeholders, for us to know when that final demolition will take place.”

The governor said that the tour offered him the opportunity “to see at first-hand what the issues are, and what the problems are. And to be able to proffer and look for lasting solutions to issues of floading.”

He said that during the tour of Bombata Market, “We saw that will cannot continue to remain at the state that it is. We also went to Pele Wura Market, which we all saw that indeed, it has outgrown and outlived a market in a modern city like our state. Information and communication will be made appropriately.”

Cautioning residents of the area against blocking the drainage, he said”no matter how well a drainage is, if people still look for a way to drop refuse inside it, it will get filled up again.”

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android