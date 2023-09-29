By Chinelo Obogo

Flight operations would be grounded across airports nationwide as four major aviation unions have indicated readiness to join the indefinite strike which would be embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, October 3.

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals(ANAP) have notified their members in a letter, directing them to withdraw their services from the early hours of Tuesday.

The letter was jointly signed by ATSSSAN’s Deputy Gen. Secretary , Frances Akinjole, NAAPE’s Deputy General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime and ANAP’s Secretary General Abdulrasaq Saidu.

The unions said: “The NLC and the TUC have directed all Nigerian workers to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike as a result of massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the land due to the hike in price of petrol. Accordingly, as affiliates of the two Labour Centres, we are obligated to mobilise effectively for the action.

“All branches of the above named unions are hereby directed to coalesce within the JAC of your various organisations and respective State Councils of NLC and TUC for the nationwide strike commencing from zero hour of Tuesday 3rd day of October, 2023.”

In a separate circular, the General Secretary of the

National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba, also directed all members of the union to withdraw their services on Tuesday in compliance with the directive of the NLC.

He said: “The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), as an affiliate of the NLC is

in total support of this decision and shall comply with the NLC’s directive fully.

Accordingly, all aviation workers are hereby directed to stay away from work as from October, 3 2023 indefinitely, until otherwise directed by NLC.

“All state councils and branches executive councils are to immediately mobilise and assure full compliance with this directive. The councils shall work with other sister unions in a collaborative manner.”