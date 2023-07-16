By Moses Akaigwe

Fixit45 Technologies Ltd, an automotive aftermarket technology firm that covers many parts of the country, has introduced innovations that are gradually transforming Nigeria’s auto repair and service industry.

Priding itself on being the first technology-driven, multi-brand vehicle service platform, Fixit45 is engaged in facilitation of repairs and maintenance of vehicles and other aftermarket services.

Vehicle owners, including corporate organisations, access and book the company’s services through its website and Fixit45 App, even as they are assured of 24-hour customer-support.

At the West Africa Automotive Show {WAAS}Nigeria, held recently in Lagos, Fixit45 was one of the participants from the auto repair and service industry in Nigeria that ceaselessly attracted a stream of visitors into their stands.

Visitors were informed that the company provides timely, quality and affordable service deliveries to organisations through a network of accredited service providers and workshop facilities accessibly spread across several cities.

Speaking on the innovative services the company has introduced in the industry, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Pankaj Bohra, said that Fixit45 always assures customers of top quality service by operating through a network of workshops that feature the finest garages with highly skilled and experienced mechanics.

Vehicle owners are also offered free pickup from their locations and drop-off. Alternatively, they can take the vehicles to one of the company’s workshops closest to them.

All jobs, Borha confirmed, “are covered by our standard warranty against defective parts and workmanship issues.”

He listed some of the specific services Fixit45 offers as suspension, brake and steering repairs; power-train {transmission and engine} overhaul and replacement; maintenance {oil and fluid replacement; body & paint {accident and refurbishment}; and electrical/air-conditioner works, and customised Subscription Plans (VIP) among others.

Bohra, an ace automotive technical and service operations professional, further explained that the company enables value-creating interactions among various stakeholders within automotive aftermarket value chain.

According to him, Fixit45 platform provides a seamless collaborative infrastructure for these interactions to occur and be moderated for compliance and accountability.

Chioma Ahueze, Vice President, Commercial, who has experience in CRM {Customer Relationship Management}and business development, disclosed that Fixit45 commitment to the vehicle owners is to provide quality and affordable services with full transparency.

One other unique feature of the company’s service, Ahueze stated, is that a customer has access to his vehicle’s history on the Fixit45 customer portal and live vehicle repair status when vehicle is in the workshop.

Fixit45 has also launched its spare parts marketplace called Xparts for sale of quality spare parts in partnership with many reliable brands. On the long list of the company’s suppliers are big names like Stallion, CFAO, Bosch, Kewalram, Coscharis, Toyota, GAC Motor, & many more.

Also Fixit45 is serving a large clientele list and few of them are First Bank, Bolt, Moove, NAPIMS, Chellaram Plc, Drive45, AEDC, Bajaj, SNF Foods, Pepsico, among many others.