From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Kuje Custodial Centre, yesterday, announced that five Inmates of the centre have bagged university degree in various disciplines at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC) Adamu Samson Duza stated that while presenting

the certificates to the graduands, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC) Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa stated that education is transformative and a powerful rehabilitative tool for development in every society.

Nababa who was represented by the Controller of Corrections in charge of FCT Command, Ibrahim Idris, stated that with the certificates, they are fit to compete anywhere without being stigmatised.

The CGC appreciated the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for its unwavering support to the Correctional Service all over the federation in ensuring that inmates are being reformed through education, stating that since the inception of the programme, over 200 inmates have enrolled for tertiary education in Kuje centre alone. He also pledged the service continuous partnership with the institution in curbing insecurity in the country.

The Controller General enjoined other inmates of the facility to take advantage of this free education and other vocational skills to get themselves equipped for success in the larger society upon release.

The Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Olufemi Peters who spoke through the National Coordinator of all Special Study Centres, Mrs Modupe Adesina, felicitated with the graduands stating that the achievement is a testimony to their commitment and determination, despite the circumstances of their incarceration.

Olufemi urged all inmates to make the best of the opportunity that has been given to them through partnership between the Nigerian Correctional Service and the National Open University of Nigeria, to improve and empower themselves, and not to waste it.

The Centre Director, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore (rtd), called on the public to desist from stigmatsing ex-offenders, as they have been corrected, and should be accepted back into the society with all rights and privileges, to avoid committing more offences.

The Deputy Controller of Corrections, in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre, Christopher Peter Jen, while applauding the graduands, urged them to take advantage of the 19 different vocational/skill acquisition training programmes that are ongoing in the facility to better their lot.

According to him, white collar jobs are limited out there but with skills, they can be independent entrepreneurs as this is the new trend in other climes.

The graduands who spoke through their representative, Dabu Christian Picador, expressed joy and fulfillment for the opportunity given them by the centre’s authorities.

They appreciated Nigerian Correctional Service and the National Open University of Nigeria for helping them rediscover themselves and putting them on the right path through the education scheme. He assured the authorities never to put this effort to waste, but will remain agents of change in the society.