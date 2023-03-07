From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governorship candidates of five political parties in Sokoto state have urged electorates to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and shun any act of violence in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The political parties include Dr. Ibrahim Liman of Africa Democratic Party, Comrade Aminu Umar of Labour Party, Senator Umaru Dahiru of New Nigeria Peoples Party and Senator Abubakar Gada of Social Democratic Party.

Spokesperson of the Candidates, Dr. Ibrahim Liman said the call was as patriotic citizens who are concerned with public interest.

“We are totally against violence and lawlessness. Peace, harmony, and rule of law are paramount and above all interests and therefore shall never be compromised for whatever motive a group of people may have.”

He condemned in strong terms utterances by some political leaders in the state adding that the development amounts to disregarding the laws of the land and capable of inciting violence and lawlessness in the conduct of the ongoing general election.

“It is very sad to note that prior to these utterances, acts of lawlessness including snatching of ballot boxes, use of local weapons, intimidation were recorded during the last presidential election.

“We therefore wish to appeal to the law enforcement agencies and the INEC to be more vigilant in monitoring the activities of all politicians and their supporters without fear or favour according to the oath they have taken and act appropriately whenever found necessary.” He noted.