 By Christopher Oji
The Nskukka Professional  Association (NPA),   Enugu State  has called on  the Inspector -General of Police,  Mr. Usman Alkali Baba and other heads of  security agencies to  fish out the killers of the Labour Party Sentorial Candidate, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a day before the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The association also raised the alarm over plans by some political gladiators to cause violence during the on coming Gubernatorial and  State House of   Assembly, especially in Enugu East Senatorial district.
President of the group, Mr. Charles Nwodo, who briefed Journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, said the association and Enugu people in general were  appalled that since the gruesome murder of Chukwu, who was politically assassinated , no arrest has  been made and nobody has been interrogated.
Nwobodo, appealed  to the IGP to deploy a special team of detectives to Enugu with a mandate to apprehend all those directly  connected with the heinous crime no matter the status  of the person involved.
“We donated N1 million to the family of our slain  brother. We want the murder to be  thoroughly investigated, and justice  served on the guilty in accordance with the law. We don’t want him to die in vain. We also want  the police to intervene in election violence and malpractices.
“We have credible intelligence at our disposal that desperate politicians in Enugu are planning to compromise key officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, police, the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies in the state. We also had it on record that some politicians are planning to disenfranchised our people from voting for the candidates of their choice. We called on the INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to rescue his staff from compromising on the forthcoming Gubernatorial  and House of Assembly  elections, so as to reinforce the credibility of the electoral process.”
Nwodo further said, as a group they also had  report that some politicians are planning to import armed thugs and cultists into Enugu North Senatorial zone, adorn them in Police and Army uniforms and deployed them to terrorise voters in the area.
He said, ” we have credible reports of plans by desperate politicians in Enugu State to compromise key officials INEC , the Nigeria Police Force , Army and other security agencies in Enugu State with a view to frustrate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections. We are informed that some INEC officials in the state have been specifically accused of coordinating plots to disenfranchise Enugu voters. We call on Chairman of INEC Professor Mohamood Yakubu to immediately rescue the credibility the staff from all official activities related to the forthcoming election so as to reinforce the credibility of the electoral process and also protect the career of the staff in the event that they are innocent of  the allegation.
“There is also  plan of  politicians  to disrupt the election in targeted polling units and wards. We are raising the alarm to call  the attention of  President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabo, DSS, and International Community.
“We want to  remind the GOC 82 division, Enugu State, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the  Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, Director of State Security Service, Mr. Ayo  Adesina, and the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, to remember their oaths of office, and the standard operating procedures approved for the 2023 election by the respective  agencies.”